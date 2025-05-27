CBRN Training: Sharpening 35th FW Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Patricia Frudden, 35th Medical Group bioenvironmental specialist, performs a buddy check of mission-oriented protective posture (MOPP) gear during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) class at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2025. Buddy checks of MOPP gear ensure proper wear and seal integrity, reinforcing CBRN readiness by allowing 35th Fighter Wing Airmen to operate safely and effectively in contaminated environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)