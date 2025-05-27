Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBRN Training: Sharpening 35th FW Readiness [Image 2 of 5]

    CBRN Training: Sharpening 35th FW Readiness

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Patricia Frudden, 35th Medical Group bioenvironmental specialist, performs a buddy check of mission-oriented protective posture (MOPP) gear during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) class at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2025. Buddy checks of MOPP gear ensure proper wear and seal integrity, reinforcing CBRN readiness by allowing 35th Fighter Wing Airmen to operate safely and effectively in contaminated environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    TAGS

    Japan
    emergency management
    CBRN
    mission readiness
    Misawa AB
    35th FW

