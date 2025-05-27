CBRN Training: Sharpening 35th FW Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Patricia Frudden, 35th Medical Group bioenvironmental specialist, dons mission-oriented protective posture-4 gear as part of a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) class at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2025. CBRN training reinforces protective measures, giving Airmen confidence to operate during real-world threat scenarios, ensuring the 35th Fighter Wing can sustain combat airpower in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)