CBRN Training: Sharpening 35th FW Readiness

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing are instructed on proper gas mask care and inspection during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) class at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2025. CBRN training equips 35th Fighter Wing Airmen with real-world skills to detect hazards, protect assets and sustain operations during chemical or radiological attacks, ensuring mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
