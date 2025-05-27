USS San Antonio Conducts Simulated Strait Transit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 22, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), and the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) transit in formation behind the amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17) during a simulated strait transit. Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. ARGMEUEX prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Ryan Kersting-Schlimgen)