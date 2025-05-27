Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Antonio Conducts Simulated Strait Transit [Image 10 of 10]

    USS San Antonio Conducts Simulated Strait Transit

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Lt. Ryan kersting-schlimgen 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 22, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), and the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) transit in formation behind the amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17) during a simulated strait transit. Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. ARGMEUEX prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Ryan Kersting-Schlimgen)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 00:55
    Photo ID: 9075871
    VIRIN: 250522-N-OF460-6733
    Resolution: 5826x3884
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

