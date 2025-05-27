USS San Antonio Conducts Simulated Strait Transit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 28, 2025) Lt. Austin Ford, standing watch as the anti-terrorism tactical watch officer (ATTWO) aboard the amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17), communicates the status of surface threats with armed watch standers during a simulated strait transit evolution. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU)are underway conducting ARGMEUEX which includes simulated mission sets, like strait transits, and prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Gina Gulli)