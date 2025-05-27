Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Antonio Conducts Simulated Strait Transit [Image 9 of 10]

    USS San Antonio Conducts Simulated Strait Transit

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. REGINA GULLI 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 28, 2025) Lt. Austin Ford, standing watch as the anti-terrorism tactical watch officer (ATTWO) aboard the amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17), communicates the status of surface threats with armed watch standers during a simulated strait transit evolution. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU)are underway conducting ARGMEUEX which includes simulated mission sets, like strait transits, and prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Gina Gulli)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 00:55
    Photo ID: 9075868
    VIRIN: 250528-N-YC460-6450
    Resolution: 1192x794
    Size: 179.85 KB
    Location: US
    This work, USS San Antonio Conducts Simulated Strait Transit [Image 10 of 10], by LTJG REGINA GULLI, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    marine
    underway
    evolution
    navy
    amphibious
    arg

