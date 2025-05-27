USS San Antonio Conducts Simulated Strait Transit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 22, 2025) U.S. Marines, assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and embarked with USS San Antonio (LPD 17), maintain vigilant watch for small surface threats during a strait transit evolution. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd MEU are underway conducting ARGMEUEX which includes simulated mission sets, like strait transits, and prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Ryan Kersting-Schlimgen)