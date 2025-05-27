USS San Antonio Conducts Simulated Strait Transit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 22, 2025) Lt. j.g. Thomas McKinley uses a sextant to measure the distance to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) from the bridge wing of the amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17), during a strait transit evolution. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd MEU are underway conducting ARGMEUEX which includes simulated mission sets, like strait transits, and prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Ryan Kersting-Schlimgen)