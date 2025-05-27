USS San Antonio Conducts Simulated Strait Transit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 28, 2025) Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Christian Grau, a navigation recorder on the visual information personnel (VIPER) team, records information as Operations Specialist 2nd Class Marisol Davila reads data to him from a console in the pilot house aboard amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17) during a strait transit evolution. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd MEU are underway conducting ARGMEUEX which includes simulated mission sets, like strait transits, and prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Gina Gulli)