USS San Antonio Conducts Simulated Strait Transit

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 22, 2025) Two U.S. Marine light marine air defense integrated systems (LMADIS), with 2nd Low Altitude Air Defense (LAAD) attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 263 (Reinforced) aviation combat element for the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), monitor the area surrounding USS San Antonio (LPD 17) during a strait transit evolution. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd MEU are underway conducting ARGMEUEX which includes simulated mission sets, like strait transits, and prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Ryan Kersting-Schlimgen)