    Replenishment At Sea Aboard USS Tripoli

    Replenishment At Sea Aboard USS Tripoli

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Seaman Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Sailors slack a line during a replenishment-at-sea aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 29, 2025. Tripoli is currently underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)

