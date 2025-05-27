Date Taken: 05.28.2025 Date Posted: 05.31.2025 01:43 Photo ID: 9074864 VIRIN: 250529-N-KX492-1858 Resolution: 3451x2301 Size: 1.4 MB Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Replenishment At Sea Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 7 of 7], by SN Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.