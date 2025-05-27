Replenishment At Sea Aboard USS Tripoli

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Seaman Veronica Cardenastrejo, from Livingston, California, signals “sending heave around” during a replenishment-at-sea aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 29, 2025. Tripoli is currently underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)