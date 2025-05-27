Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Conducts Replinishment-at-Sea [Image 1 of 7]

    Tripoli Conducts Replinishment-at-Sea

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.28.2025

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Ensign Sebastien Castano, right, directs line handlers aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during a replenishment-at-sea with Chemical/Oil Products Tanker, Empire State, May 29, 2025. Tripoli is underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Cori D. Smith)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 01:43
    Photo ID: 9074858
    VIRIN: 250529-N-NO896-1310
    Resolution: 1268x1902
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
