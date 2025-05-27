Replenishment At Sea Aboard USS Tripoli

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Seaman Karol Gonzalez Garcia, from Carolina, Puerta Rico, preforms as a phone talker a during replenishment-at-sea aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 29, 2025. Tripoli is currently underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)