Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Dontrell Dorsett, from Fort Worth, Texas, middle visible, leads in prayer before a replenishment-at-sea aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 29, 2025. Tripoli is currently underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2025 01:43
|Photo ID:
|9074862
|VIRIN:
|250529-N-KX492-1131
|Resolution:
|2819x1879
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Replenishment At Sea Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 7 of 7], by SN Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.