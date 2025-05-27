Replenishment At Sea Aboard USS Tripoli

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Dontrell Dorsett, from Fort Worth, Texas, middle visible, leads in prayer before a replenishment-at-sea aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 29, 2025. Tripoli is currently underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)