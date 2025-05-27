Tripoli Conducts Replinishment-at-Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Seaman Karol GonzalezGarcia, from Carolina, Puerto Rico, communicates with the bridge via sound powered telephone aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Empire State, May 29, 2025. Tripoli is underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Cori D. Smith)