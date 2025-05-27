49th SFS holds SRT tryouts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Maxwell Carson, 49th Security Forces Squadron response force member, carries a 120 lb dummy across a field during the Special Reaction Team tryouts at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 22, 2025. The fitness test is designed to simulate combat stress and measures Airmen’s ability to handle scenarios such as carrying an injured teammate out of active crossfire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Strickland)