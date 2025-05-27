Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    49th SFS holds SRT tryouts [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    49th SFS holds SRT tryouts

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Airman Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Maxwell Carson, 49th Security Forces Squadron response force member, carries a 120 lb dummy across a field during the Special Reaction Team tryouts at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 22, 2025. The fitness test is designed to simulate combat stress and measures Airmen’s ability to handle scenarios such as carrying an injured teammate out of active crossfire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Strickland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 16:29
    Photo ID: 9074263
    VIRIN: 220523-F-TL923-2085
    Resolution: 4988x3319
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th SFS holds SRT tryouts [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    49th SFS holds SRT tryouts
    49th SFS holds SRT tryouts
    49th SFS holds SRT tryouts
    49th SFS holds SRT tryouts
    49th SFS holds SRT tryouts
    49th SFS holds SRT tryouts
    49th SFS holds SRT tryouts
    49th SFS holds SRT tryouts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman Air Force Base
    Security Forces
    Exercise
    tryouts
    AETC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download