49th SFS holds SRT tryouts

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Maxwell Carson, 49th Security Forces Squadron response force member, aims down range utilizing an M4A1 rifle during the Special Reactions Team tryout competition at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 22, 2025. Those selected will become a specially trained group of military law enforcement officers who respond to high-risk situations that require a higher level of tactical expertise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Strickland)
