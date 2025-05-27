U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Maxwell Carson, 49th Security Forces Squadron response force member, fires an M18 pistol during the Special Reactions Team tryout competition at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 22, 2025. The timed shooting portion of the tryout adds stress while requiring strict accuracy standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 16:29
|Photo ID:
|9074259
|VIRIN:
|220525-F-TL923-1771
|Resolution:
|5543x3695
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th SFS holds SRT tryouts [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.