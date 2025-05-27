49th SFS holds SRT tryouts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Colomb, 49th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, aims down range utilizing an M4A1 rifle during the Special Reactions Team tryout competition at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 22, 2025. SRTs are the Air Force equivalent to civilian police SWAT units, with special training to handle barricaded suspects, active shooters and other particularly dangerous situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Strickland)