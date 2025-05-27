49th SFS holds SRT tryouts

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Maxwell Carson, 49th Security Forces Squadron response force member, performs a pull-up during the Special Reaction Team tryouts at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 22, 2025. The fitness test is designed to simulate combat stress and measures Airmen’s ability to handle scenarios such as carrying an injured teammate out of active crossfire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 16:29
|Photo ID:
|9074264
|VIRIN:
|220523-F-TL923-2091
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|815.19 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
