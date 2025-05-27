49th SFS holds SRT tryouts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Maxwell Carson, 49th Security Forces Squadron response force member, aims at a target with an M18 pistol during the Special Reactions Team tryout competition at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 22, 2025. Those selected will become a specially trained group of military law enforcement officers who respond to high-risk situations that require a higher level of tactical expertise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Strickland)