    Travis AFB carries out Deployment Readiness Exercise [Image 10 of 10]

    Travis AFB carries out Deployment Readiness Exercise

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alan Murillo-Reyes, 60th Aerial Port Squadron ramp operations specialist, drives a Tunner 60K aircraft cargo loader during Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise 25-1 at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 19, 2025. The exercise was conducted in preparation for Exercise Mobility Guardian, Air Mobility Command’s premier biennial exercise which demonstrates the command’s newly developed techniques, tactics and procedures to establish operations upon arrival to the deployment location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 18:47
    Photo ID: 9071470
    VIRIN: 250519-F-RX751-1092
    Resolution: 5472x3078
    Size: 5.63 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Travis AFB carries out Deployment Readiness Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC
    60th AMW
    55th Aerial Port Squadron
    60th Aerial Port Squadron
    Mobility Guardian 25
    MG 25

