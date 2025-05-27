Travis AFB carries out Deployment Readiness Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman directs a Tunner 60K aircraft cargo loader to load equipment into a C-17 Globemaster III as part of Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise 25-1 on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 19, 2025. The exercise was conducted in preparation for Exercise Mobility Guardian, Air Mobility Command’s premier biennial exercise which demonstrates the command’s newly developed techniques, tactics and procedures to establish operations upon arrival to the deployment location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)