Travis AFB carries out Deployment Readiness Exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kyle Alves, 60th Aerial Port Squadron ramp operations specialist, secures an aircraft maintenance stand to a Tunner 60K aircraft cargo loader during Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise 25-1 at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 19, 2025. The exercise was conducted in preparation for Exercise Mobility Guardian, Air Mobility Command’s premier biennial exercise which demonstrates the command’s newly developed techniques, tactics and procedures to establish operations upon arrival to the deployment location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)