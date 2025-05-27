Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Travis AFB carries out Deployment Readiness Exercise [Image 1 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Travis AFB carries out Deployment Readiness Exercise

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 55th and 60th Aerial Port Squadron secure equipment onto a C-17 Globemaster III as part of Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise 25-1 at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 19, 2025. The exercise was conducted in preparation for Exercise Mobility Guardian, which will demonstrate Air Mobility Command’s ability to maneuver the Joint Force and rapidly mobilize and deploy to respond to contingencies worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 18:47
    Photo ID: 9071460
    VIRIN: 250519-F-RX751-1212
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 14.1 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB carries out Deployment Readiness Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Travis AFB carries out Deployment Readiness Exercise
    Travis AFB carries out Deployment Readiness Exercise
    Travis AFB carries out Deployment Readiness Exercise
    Travis AFB carries out Deployment Readiness Exercise
    Travis AFB carries out Deployment Readiness Exercise
    Travis AFB carries out Deployment Readiness Exercise
    Travis AFB carries out Deployment Readiness Exercise
    Travis AFB carries out Deployment Readiness Exercise
    Travis AFB carries out Deployment Readiness Exercise
    Travis AFB carries out Deployment Readiness Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    60th AMW
    55th Aerial Port Squadron
    60th Aerial Port Squadron
    Mobility Guardian 25
    MG 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download