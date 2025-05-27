Travis AFB carries out Deployment Readiness Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 55th and 60th Aerial Port Squadron move equipment off of a Tunner 60K aircraft cargo loader onto a C-17 Globemaster III as part of Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise 25-1 on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 19, 2025. The exercise was conducted in preparation for Exercise Mobility Guardian, which will demonstrate Air Mobility Command’s ability to maneuver the Joint Force and rapidly mobilize and deploy to respond to contingencies worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)