U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Javier Escalante, 55th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation journeyman, prepares to open the cargo door of a C-17 Globemaster III to load equipment as part of Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise 25-1 at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 19, 2025. The exercise was conducted in preparation for Exercise Mobility Guardian, Air Mobility Command’s premier biennial exercise which demonstrates the command’s newly developed techniques, tactics and procedures to establish operations upon arrival to the deployment location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 18:47
|Photo ID:
|9071467
|VIRIN:
|250519-F-RX751-1115
|Resolution:
|5281x2971
|Size:
|5.71 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB carries out Deployment Readiness Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.