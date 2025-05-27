Travis AFB carries out Deployment Readiness Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Javier Escalante, 55th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation journeyman, prepares to open the cargo door of a C-17 Globemaster III to load equipment as part of Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise 25-1 at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 19, 2025. The exercise was conducted in preparation for Exercise Mobility Guardian, Air Mobility Command’s premier biennial exercise which demonstrates the command’s newly developed techniques, tactics and procedures to establish operations upon arrival to the deployment location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)