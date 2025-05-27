Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to Malaysia [Image 8 of 8]

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to Malaysia

    KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Angel Heraldez 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited Malaysia on May 29, 2025, where he met with senior military and government officials, underscoring Malaysia’s importance to the U.S. as a partner and the U.S. commitment to Malaysia and the region.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 05:19
    Photo ID: 9069255
    VIRIN: 250529-A-GJ727-1592
    Resolution: 4561x3035
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: KUALA LUMPUR, MY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to Malaysia [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Angel Heraldez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

