Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to Malaysia [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to Malaysia

    KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Angel Heraldez 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visits the Tugu Negara National Monument to lay a wreath during a visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 28, 2025. The Tugu Negara National Monument pays tribute to those who died in combat during Malaysia's battle for freedom during World War II, and the Malayan Emergency during 1948 until 1960. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 05:19
    Photo ID: 9069248
    VIRIN: 250529-A-GJ727-1385
    Resolution: 5718x3804
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: KUALA LUMPUR, MY
    Web Views: 26
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to Malaysia [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Angel Heraldez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to Malaysia
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to Malaysia
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to Malaysia
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to Malaysia
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to Malaysia
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to Malaysia
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to Malaysia
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to Malaysia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to Malaysia

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Malaysia
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download