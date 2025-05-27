U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to Malaysia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visits the Tugu Negara National Monument to lay a wreath during a visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 28, 2025. The Tugu Negara National Monument pays tribute to those who died in combat during Malaysia's battle for freedom during World War II, and the Malayan Emergency during 1948 until 1960. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)