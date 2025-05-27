U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to Malaysia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets with Minister of Defence of Malaysia, Mohamed Khaled Nordin at the Ministry of Defence, on, May 28, 2025. Malaysia is a significant regional and global partner for the United States, and the two countries have a Comprehensive Partnership based on three pillars—trade and investment, security, and people-to-people ties. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)