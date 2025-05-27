Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited Malaysia on May 28, 2025, where he met with senior military and government officials, underscoring Malaysia’s importance to the U.S. as a partner and the U.S. commitment to Malaysia and the region.
U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to Malaysia
