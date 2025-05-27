Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets with the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim at the Perdana Putra, on, May 28, 2025. Malaysia is a significant regional and global partner for the United States, and the two countries have a Comprehensive Partnership based on three
pillars—trade and investment, security, and people-to-people ties. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 05:19
|Photo ID:
|9069250
|VIRIN:
|250528-A-GJ727-2230
|Resolution:
|5430x3613
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|KUALA LUMPUR, MY
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to Malaysia
