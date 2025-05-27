U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to Malaysia

Photo By Sgt. Angel Heraldez | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets with the Prime...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Angel Heraldez | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets with the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim at the Perdana Putra, on, May 29, 2025. Malaysia is a significant regional and global partner for the United States, and the two countries have a Comprehensive Partnership based on three pillars—trade and investment, security, and people-to-people ties. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez) see less | View Image Page

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited Malaysia on May 28, 2025, where he met with senior military and government officials, underscoring Malaysia’s importance to the U.S. as a partner and the U.S. commitment to Malaysia and the region.



Paparo met with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Minister of Defence Mohamed Khaled Nordin, affirming the longstanding defense relationship that includes bilateral and multilateral exercises, subject matter expert exchanges, and information sharing to enhance maritime domain awareness and promote regional stability. The two countries conduct many military-to-military engagements annually, including the recent Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025, where more than 400 service members traveled to the Malaysian island of Langkawi, demonstrating broader support for Malaysia’s defense modernization and regional capacity building.



During the trip, Paparo also participated in an honors ceremony at the Ministry of Defence, and a wreath-laying at Tugu Negara National Monument to honor military personnel who died in Malaysia's struggle for freedom.



Over the past 68 years, the U.S. and Malaysia have built a strong comprehensive partnership rooted in close people-to-people ties that advance shared priorities, including prosperity, security and stability.



USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.