U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Kristen Allen, assigned to MSRT West in Hawaii, dons a dive helmet and checks gear before entering the tank during Fleet Week New York 2025, May 26, 2025. These demonstrations serve to educate the public on the Coast Guard’s diverse mission set and the advanced training undertaken by its specialized units. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)