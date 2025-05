Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Kattya Morales, assigned to Recruiting Office Buffalo poses for a photo on the Intrepid Pier in Manhattan, May 26, 2025. The Coast Guard's involvement in Fleet Week New York 2025 strengthens connections with the public through outreach and education. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)