U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Matt Rutten, assigned to Maritime Security Response Team (MSRT) West in Hawaii, checks his equipment before a dive tank demonstration on the Intrepid Pier during Fleet Week New York 2025, May 26, 2025. Coast Guard divers are trained to operate in high-risk environments and conduct specialized missions ranging from underwater inspections to security operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)