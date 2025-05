Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard diver prepares to enter the dive tank at the Intrepid Pier during Fleet Week New York 2025, May 26, 2025. Fleet Week offers a unique opportunity for citizens to engage with service members and learn about the missions they support. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)