Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Kristen Allen, a diver assigned to MSRT West in Hawaii, dons her gear before a public demonstration in the dive tank during Fleet Week New York at the Intrepid Pier, May 26, 2025. Her participation gave attendees a rare glimpse into the rigorous training and operational readiness of the Coast Guard’s dive units. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)