U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Kristen Allen, assigned to Maritime Security Response Team (MSRT) West in Hawaii, prepares for a dive tank demonstration at the Intrepid Pier during Fleet Week New York 2025, May 26, 2025. MSRT West divers are part of the Coast Guard’s specialized deployable forces, capable of conducting counterterrorism and maritime interdiction missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)