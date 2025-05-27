378th EMXS Munitions Flight delivers air power

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicalette Fuller, Airman 1st Class Sean Disney, and Staff Sgt. Jordan Dyer, precision guided munitions crew chiefs assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Munitions Flight, pose for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 15, 2025. As PGM crew chiefs, the team is charged to inspect, maintain, assemble, disassemble, and test missiles used to generate air power to support combat operations within the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)