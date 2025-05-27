378th EMXS Munitions Flight delivers air power

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicalette Fuller, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Munitions Flight precision guided munitions crew chief, inspects the front umbilical on an AIM-9X missile, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 15, 2025. The front umbilical connects the missile to the aircraft and transfers data about targets, as well as the command to fire from the pilot to the weapon system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)