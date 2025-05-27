378th EMXS Munitions Flight delivers air power

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Kuchenbecker, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Munitions Flight conventional maintenance crew chief, inspects an MJU-64 magazine, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 15, 2025. The magazine houses MJU-64 decoy flares, which are a pre-emptive countermeasure utilized by aircraft as a defensive capability to increase the survivability of pilots engaged in combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)