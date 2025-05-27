U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Kuchenbecker, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Munitions Flight conventional maintenance crew chief, inspects an MJU-64 magazine, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 15, 2025. The magazine houses MJU-64 decoy flares, which are a pre-emptive countermeasure utilized by aircraft as a defensive capability to increase the survivability of pilots engaged in combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 03:32
|Photo ID:
|9066105
|VIRIN:
|250515-F-CW240-1241
|Resolution:
|4248x2557
|Size:
|503.7 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 378th EMXS Munitions Flight delivers air power [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.