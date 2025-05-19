U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sean Disney, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Munitions Flight precision guided munitions crew chief, reads a technical order on a tablet, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 15, 2025. PGM crew chiefs adhere to detailed specifications within technical orders to ensure all munitions are properly assembled and stored before use on aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger) (Image has been altered for operational security by blurring a label on the tablet.)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 03:32
|Photo ID:
|9066109
|VIRIN:
|250515-F-CW240-1690
|Resolution:
|4989x2805
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, 378th EMXS Munitions Flight delivers air power [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.