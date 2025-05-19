378th EMXS Munitions Flight delivers air power

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sean Disney, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Munitions Flight precision guided munitions crew chief, reads a technical order on a tablet, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 15, 2025. PGM crew chiefs adhere to detailed specifications within technical orders to ensure all munitions are properly assembled and stored before use on aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger) (Image has been altered for operational security by blurring a label on the tablet.)