    378th EMXS Munitions Flight delivers air power [Image 5 of 6]

    378th EMXS Munitions Flight delivers air power

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sean Disney, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Munitions Flight precision guided munitions crew chief, reads a technical order on a tablet, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 15, 2025. PGM crew chiefs adhere to detailed specifications within technical orders to ensure all munitions are properly assembled and stored before use on aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger) (Image has been altered for operational security by blurring a label on the tablet.)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 03:32
    VIRIN: 250515-F-CW240-1690
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
