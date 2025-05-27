378th EMXS Munitions Flight delivers air power

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sean Disney, Staff Sgt. Jordan Dyer, and Staff Sgt. Nicalette Fuller, precision guided munitions crew chiefs assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Munitions Flight, transfer an AIM-9X missile to a stand, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 15, 2025. The stand securely holds and electrically grounds the missile during testing, reprogramming, and maintenance before use in combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)