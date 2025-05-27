378th EMXS Munitions Flight delivers air power

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An MHU-226 configured with multi-use chaff and flare transport modules is parked in a hangar, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 15, 2025. Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Munitions Flight use the MHU-226 to transport munitions in accordance with regulations that incorporate safety, security and environmental directives to ensure the protection of personnel and assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger) (Image has been altered for operational security by blurring labels on the trailer.)