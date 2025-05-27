Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th EMXS Munitions Flight delivers air power [Image 3 of 6]

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    An MHU-226 configured with multi-use chaff and flare transport modules is parked in a hangar, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 15, 2025. Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Munitions Flight use the MHU-226 to transport munitions in accordance with regulations that incorporate safety, security and environmental directives to ensure the protection of personnel and assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger) (Image has been altered for operational security by blurring labels on the trailer.)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 03:32
    Photo ID: 9066107
    VIRIN: 250515-F-CW240-1343
    Resolution: 5281x2992
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
