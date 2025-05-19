Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman AFB Memorial Day Ceremony 2025 [Image 11 of 11]

    Holloman AFB Memorial Day Ceremony 2025

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo  

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Gillespie, 49th Force Support Squadron Steel Talons Honor Guard member, performs Taps during a Memorial Day ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 22, 2025. Memorial Day originated as Decoration Day in the years following the Civil War, where the graves of fallen service members were adorned with flowers, and after gaining prominence over time, the tradition was officially established as a national holiday on the final Monday of May by Congress in 1968. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 14:13
    Photo ID: 9065009
    VIRIN: 250522-F-AM292-1154
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.56 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Holloman AFB Memorial Day Ceremony 2025 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    heritage
    ceremony
    honor guard
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Memorial Day
    Gold Star Family

