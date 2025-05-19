Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman AFB Memorial Day Ceremony 2025 [Image 4 of 11]

    Holloman AFB Memorial Day Ceremony 2025

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo  

    49th Wing

    A member of the Steel Talons Honor Guard salutes the flag during retreat as part of a Memorial Day ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 22, 2025. During the ceremony, the base honor guard folded and dressed the installation’s flag before presenting it to the family members of fallen U.S. service members in attendance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 14:13
    Photo ID: 9064988
    VIRIN: 250522-F-AM292-1088
    Resolution: 6492x4328
    Size: 7.94 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman AFB Memorial Day Ceremony 2025 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    heritage
    ceremony
    honor guard
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Memorial Day
    Gold Star Family

