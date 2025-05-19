A member of the Steel Talons Honor Guard salutes the flag during retreat as part of a Memorial Day ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 22, 2025. During the ceremony, the base honor guard folded and dressed the installation’s flag before presenting it to the family members of fallen U.S. service members in attendance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 14:13
|Photo ID:
|9064988
|VIRIN:
|250522-F-AM292-1088
|Resolution:
|6492x4328
|Size:
|7.94 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman AFB Memorial Day Ceremony 2025 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.