Holloman AFB Memorial Day Ceremony 2025

Members of the Steel Talons Honor Guard fold the American Flag during a Memorial Day ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 22, 2025. The 49th Wing hosts an annual Memorial Day ceremony to unite the Team Holloman community in honoring all U.S. service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense and support of the nation.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)