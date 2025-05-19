Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holloman AFB Memorial Day Ceremony 2025 [Image 3 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Holloman AFB Memorial Day Ceremony 2025

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo  

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Ford, 49th Wing commander and command chief, respectively, salute a wreath during a Memorial Day ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 22, 2025. The 49th Wing hosts an annual Memorial Day ceremony to unite the Team Holloman community in honoring all U.S. service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense and support of the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 14:13
    Photo ID: 9064984
    VIRIN: 250522-F-AM292-1061
    Resolution: 5193x3462
    Size: 6.9 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman AFB Memorial Day Ceremony 2025 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Holloman AFB Memorial Day Ceremony 2025
    Holloman AFB Memorial Day Ceremony 2025
    Holloman AFB Memorial Day Ceremony 2025
    Holloman AFB Memorial Day Ceremony 2025
    Holloman AFB Memorial Day Ceremony 2025
    Holloman AFB Memorial Day Ceremony 2025
    Holloman AFB Memorial Day Ceremony 2025
    Holloman AFB Memorial Day Ceremony 2025
    Holloman AFB Memorial Day Ceremony 2025
    Holloman AFB Memorial Day Ceremony 2025
    Holloman AFB Memorial Day Ceremony 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    heritage
    ceremony
    honor guard
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Memorial Day
    Gold Star Family

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download