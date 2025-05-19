Holloman AFB Memorial Day Ceremony 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Ford, 49th Wing commander and command chief, respectively, salute a wreath during a Memorial Day ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 22, 2025. The 49th Wing hosts an annual Memorial Day ceremony to unite the Team Holloman community in honoring all U.S. service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense and support of the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)