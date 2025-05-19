Holloman AFB Memorial Day Ceremony 2025

Paul Benshoof, 746th Test Squadron technical director, provides remarks during a Memorial Day Ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 22, 2025. Memorial Day originated as Decoration Day in the years following the Civil War, where the graves of fallen service members were adorned with flowers, and after gaining prominence over time, the tradition was officially established as a national holiday on the final Monday of May by Congress in 1968. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)
